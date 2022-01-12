The 5 things revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus that fans have liked the most – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting publication of the game.

New capture mechanics that look promising and seem like an interesting prospect for the franchise

There seem to be very few loading screens and the game doesn’t seem to pause even when we encounter a Pokémon.

Pokémon battles appear to be more epic than ever, with effects and animations never seen before in the franchise.

In the Hisui region, each Pokémon seems to have its own personality and behaves differently. Some appear to be more shy, others more aggressive, etc.

The challenge of completing the Pokédex seems to be more interesting than ever, as everything indicates that the game will focus heavily on collecting and collecting creatures

Return to Sinnoh with Pokémon Legends Arceus

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wilderness where endless discoveries await in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Watch, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action RPG set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to coexist in harmony. Your adventures unfold in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of research to create the first Pokédex in the region. Return to Sinnoh Once the Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Sinnoh region, these lands boast true natural wonders. Also print landscapes and quite a few wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to hold the key to solving a strange phenomenon that affects certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected with your adventure? The Galaxy Team is made up of the most diverse people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to Team Galaxia’s research division, and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

