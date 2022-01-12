Ten unmissable musical movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

A good option as a panorama for summer nights is to enjoy some of the varied movies that are available on the different streaming services.

And one of the many possibilities that exist are musicals or movies related to the world of music.

Given this, we leave you ten unmissable films of this type to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Ten musicals

tick, tick … BOOM! (Netflix)

Shortly before his 30th birthday, up-and-coming theater writer Jonathan Larson grapples with love, friendship, and the pressure to create something great before it’s too late. Starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the Neighborhood (HBO Max)

En el barrio fuses the kinetic lyrics and music of Lin-Manuel Miranda with the talents of director Jon M. Chu to create vivid and authentic storytelling, and together they embody a very local world, yet universal in experience.

Hamilton (Disney +)

From stage to house, Hamilton blends the best of live theater and film into an explosive combo of hip hop, jazz, R&B, and musical comedy. The play about Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, revolutionized the theater with a current look at the past. By Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Grease (Amazon)

He returns to high school with Pink Lady Sandy (Olivia Newton-John), the leader of the bad boy band T-Birds, Danny (John Travolta), and a cast to rock and roll.

Moulin Rouge (Star +)

Set in a Paris nightclub whose priority is to satisfy society’s decadent elite, the film is about a frustrated love story between a stunning courtesan (Nicole Kidman) and a writer who fights for what he wants (Ewan McGregor)

School of Rock (Netflix)

In the shoes of a teacher, an unlucky guitarist secretly turns his class into a rock band and transmits the liberating power of music. Richard Linklater directs this rock comedy starring Jack Black.

Johnny and June: Passion and Madness (Star +)

With his freight train chords, intensely metallic eyes and a voice as deeply dark as night, the legendary Johnny Cash revolutionized music and forged his legacy as an American icon. Inspiring true story about one man’s determined devotion to his own sound, his message, and the great love of his life. With Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

The Rebel Novice (Disney +)

María is a spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become the governess of the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, an authoritarian widower who enforces strict rules with his children, leaving no room for music and joy. With Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

The Wizard of Oz (HBO Max)

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland plays Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.”

Les Miserables (HBO Max – Amazon)

Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russel Crowe star in this musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s celebrated literary work.