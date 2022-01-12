Tecatito Corona will sign for three and a half years with Sevilla

TOthe hours go by and with this, Jess ‘Tecatito’ Corona is getting closer to Sevilla Ftbol Club. The negotiations continue their march and in the Andalusian club they seek to hurry to agree as soon as possible on the details to be resolved.

Until now, MARCA Claro has not been able to confirm the exact figures of the operation, which is considerably lower than what was set last summer, because the days run in favor of the Mexican soccer player, Who may be free in case of not closing the transfer in the next few hours. What we have been able to know is that The agreement will be for three and a half years, that is, until the summer of 2025. With this, Tecatito will end the 2021-2022 season and from then on, he will defend the Sevilla jersey for three more seasons.

It is true that, to be free, Corona could negotiate a much better contract, like his representative, but the priority of the Mexican soccer player today was not economic, but to give the jump to a more competitive league and start adding minutes to the Qatar World Cup.

It should be remembered that for Russia 2018, Jess Manuel did not have 100 percent confidence from Juan Carlos Osorio And the minutes he saw were very few, so he has an important rematch and at 29 he considers it his great opportunity to consolidate himself in the national team.

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against micron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Mexican Booster Vaccine: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?