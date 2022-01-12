Tecatito Corona signs contract with Sevilla

Sevilla Spain. The Seville and the interior Mexican right Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Crown They have agreed to a contract for the next three and a half seasons that will be signed when the Andalusian club and Porto successfully conclude the talks for the transfer of the footballer, sources from the operation informed EFE.

“Tecatito” Corona, who turned 29 on January 6 and also has Portuguese nationality, so he would not occupy a foreign position, has a current contract with the Porto until June 30, so Sevilla hopes that the amount of the transfer does not exceed one million euros.

Formed in the lower divisions of the

Striped

from Monterrey, the Mexican international reached the Porto in 2015 from the Dutch Twente and has won two leagues and a cup with the Portuguese team, with which he has scored 31 goals and provided 69 assists in 285 official matches.

The future reinforcement of the Sevilla team, who expects to train on Friday under Julen Lopetegui, was declared the best footballer of the Portuguese Primeira Liga in the 2019-20 season and has been an absolute international with the National Team. Mexico on 63 occasions.

