Tawny Kitaen, actress in Bachelor Party with Tom Hanks, dies

American actress Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, who made appearances in various Hollywood films such as Bachelor Party alongside Tom Hanks, Playback and The Perils of Gwendoline, has passed away at 59 years of age.

According to the Orange County, California coroner’s office, “Tawny” died at his home in Newport Beach on Friday morning, however, the cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Kitaen not only became known for her performances in film projects, but also for starring in several music videos for the rock group, Whitesnake, where she met vocalist David Coverdale, to whom she remained married from 1989 until their divorce in 1991.

Coverdale shared a message regarding the passing of his ex-wife via Twitter.

“I just woke up with very sad and unexpected news … I am waiting for confirmation … but, if it is true, my condolences to your children, your family, friends and fans …”, he wrote.

“Tawny” was born on August 5, 1961 in San Diego, California. His introduction to the world of rock was in 1983. Kitaen appeared on the cover of the albums Ratt and Out of the Cellar by the heavy metal band RATT. In addition, he starred in the musical clip of Back for More of the same group.

In 1987, he appeared on Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again. He also participated in the music videos for Still of the Night, Is This Love, and The Deeper the Love.

Among her most memorable roles in movies is the one she played as Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in 1984’s Bachelor Party.

She also participated in several reality shows such as The Surreal Life, Botched and in a season of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, in which she revealed that, for a long time, she had struggled with substance abuse and that she had several confrontations with the law, including a cocaine possession charge in 2006 and driving under the influence in 2009.

From 1997 to 2002, Kitaen was also married to baseball player Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters, Wynter Merin Finley and Raine Finley.