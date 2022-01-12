The rivalry between Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere is legendary, and even Princess Diana was drawn into their differences. in a meeting they were about to get hit by the attention of the beloved princess of the town.

The day Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere quarreled over Princess Diana

It was the British musician, Elton John, who revealed all the details of the day when Stallone and Gere fought over Princess Diana, in his autobiographical book “Me.”





The singer relates that he organized one of his famous evenings for the head of Disney, Jeffrey Katzenberg, because at that time he was working on the soundtrack of “The Lion King.”

Among the guests were various Hollywood figures such as Richard Gere, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Curtis, his wife Emma freud and the Princess Diana.

At that time Diana was separated from Carlos and Richard had just ended his relationship with the model Cindy Crawford, it is said that both were fascinated when they met, the moment detailed in “Me” was published in the Daily Mail:

“They ended up sitting in front of the fireplace while having an intimate conversation. As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kinds of looks they shared, the burgeoning friendship of Diana and Richard Gere was not liking Sylvester Stallone.”.

When everyone left the living room to sit in the dining room, Stallone faced Gere in the corridor.

“It turned out that David spotted Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere in the corridor, pitting each other against each other, seemingly on the verge of resolving their differences over Diana with a fist fight. He managed to calm things down by pretending that he hadn’t realized what was going on: ‘Hey guys! Time to dinner!’ But Sylvester was clearly still angry.”.

Elton states in his book that Stallone attended the dinner just to meet the princess, and hoped to win her heart, so seeing that he was unsuccessful, he decided to withdraw.

“If I had known that the ‘charming’ prince would be here I would never have come. If I had wanted, I would have had it!“: Said the actor as he was escorted to the door by Elton and David, her husband.

Back in the room, the singer found Diana and Richard talking again. She never noticed the incident between the actors.

How did the rivalry between Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere start?

It all started when the actors worked together on The Lords of Flatbush, a 1974 film that was directed by Martin Davidson and Stephen Verona.

During an interview in 2006 for the medium Ain’t It Cool, Stallone revealed from his dating point, how the events occurred: