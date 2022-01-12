SUPERCUP OF SPAIN: Schedules in Mexico and Latin America of the Classic between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

This Wednesday, January 12, we will have the first Clásico de España of the year. Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid starts as a wide favorite, but Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona, ​​who has recovered several important footballersThey feel they have options – at least that is how they have expressed it publicly – of obtaining a positive result.

The commitment will correspond to the semifinals of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup, which, in one of the most controversial decisions of recent times, was taken to Saudi Arabia. Let us remember that now, and for a couple of years, 4 teams have participated. And a Final four (Pair of semifinals to a single match and final to a single match).

The culés classified to this tournament as the current champions of the Copa del Rey, while The whites They entered via runner-up in the 2020/21 Spanish League.

TIMETABLE LATIN AMERICA – EL CLÁSICO (12TH OF JANUARY)

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 1:00 pm.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 2:00 pm.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 3:00 pm.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 4:00 pm.

Undefeated data. It will be Xavi Hernández’s first Clásico as DT. In his days as a player, he registered 42 games against Real Madrid: 17 wins, 12 draws and 13 defeats.

Did you know…? Real Madrid has beaten FC Barcelona in the last 4 Spanish Classics that have been played. The most recent was won 1-2 at the Camp Nou.