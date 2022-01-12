Studio Ghibli Founder’s 10 Favorite Movies

There is no doubt that Hayao Miyazaki He is a genius in both illustration and creativity, and above all, cinema. And that’s why when someone his stature shares his 10 favorite movies of all time, you have to pay attention to see if any of his wit catches up with you.

The born in Tokyo In the year 1941, he recently commented to faroutmag that his love for cinema runs through various genres, narratives and styles. So much so that inside your Top 10 are movies like ‘Jaws‘ from Steven spielberg Y ‘My darling clementine‘of genius John ford, as well as ‘Ballad of a Soldier‘ from Grigory chukhray and obviously, ‘Seven samurai‘ from Akira Kurosawa dating from 1954.

Although it did not really enter the count, Hayao he confessed that personally, ‘My neighbor totoro‘It is also part of your favorite movies, if not “No.01” in your opinion.

But probably if it were productions with Studio ghibli, others would come up without hesitation twice. So for now we will leave you those that have had a strong relevance in his life as nutrition and inspiration: