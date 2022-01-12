Steven Spielberg tires of his yacht and sells it for 130 million euros

Steven Spielberg has taken care with his films to take us to unimaginable places. Of course, always from the comfort of a cinema seat or the sofa in our homes. Now it has been proposed that this magical experience be more physical if possible, by offering us the opportunity to sail the seas aboard the luxury yacht Seven seas, named in honor of the seven children of the filmmaker, and whose value is estimated at 130 million euros.

Of course, the main condition to do so is to have that money or at least have the backing of a bank to be able, at least, to go up on deck to consider being its new owner. And it is that the famous film director has decided to get rid of this property that he did not find as much use as he expected, just ten years after acquiring it.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Seven Seas’ Archive

This boat, considered a superyacht due to its characteristics, is 86 meters long and has the capacity to accommodate 12 guests with all the luxury of comforts, in addition to cabins for the crew that provide service to the owner and his guests to make the more pleasant experience if possible. The boat was built in 2010 and now Steven Spielberg has chosen to put it up for sale for 130 million euros, hiring an agency specialized in luxury boats that details all the wonders with which it can boast.

One of the bedrooms of the yacht sold by Steven Spielberg Archive

Among the charms of the yacht that Steven Spielberg now sells are the seven bedroom suites that it houses. The decoration in this type of room is not usually one of its main objectives, prioritizing functionality and passenger comfort. Even so, the decoration of the interior spaces has been carried out by the prestigious Italian architecture firm Nuvolari Lenard. Registered in the Cayman Islands, the luxury megayacht was built under the secret code “Project Y706” in collaboration with Azure Naval Architects and the Wright Maritime Group.

The decorators put a lot of care when it comes to outlining the details to shape the spacious main salon of the yacht, in which the decorative elements seem to have been carefully chosen to follow the same aesthetic throughout each of the rooms.

The lounge of the ‘Seven Seas’ Archive

Among the most outstanding spaces of the boat, there is a spacious living room in which several sofas and armchairs are distributed, a library and various decorative elements with a very classic cut that, due to its lighting, is one of the warmest areas of the yacht. In addition, in the same space there is a round table with capacity for six people. In addition, it is not surprising that the yacht has an impressive cinema room. It is, in fact, one of the areas that attracts the most attention.

The ‘Seven Seas’ movie theater Archive

The boat also includes several screens from where you can project all kinds of series and movies. As if that is not enough, the interior of the yacht also includes recreational spaces, such as for chess practice. Steven Spielberg’s boat also has a kind of bar and an area to enjoy with friends. Of this majestic yacht, a glass elevator with a cylindrical appearance draws attention that reaches most of the decks. The boat also has smaller boats that allow you to transport your guests.