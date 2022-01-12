Stanley Johnson says China is “doing a great job”

China is accused of genocide against the Uyghurs, concealing the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and systematically dismantling human rights in Hong Kong.

But, for Stanley Johnson, China is ‘doing a great job’ at least when it comes to the environment.

Boris Johnson’s father tells me: ‘Of course, I recognize that there are problems and concerns [in dealing with China] that people feel they need to be addressed. My position is that it is not necessary to group everything, you see?

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant spoke after attending an environmental conference in Hancheng, China yesterday via video link. Stanley gave a speech on the ‘brilliant’ initiative to launch the China World Coastal Forum. He insists that the communist regime has taken a “great step forward” in its environmental work.

Stanley was joined at the conference by his friend Zac Goldsmith, a close friend of Boris’s wife, Carrie.

It marks his return to the political arena, following accusations last November by former cabinet minister Caroline Nokes and a leading political journalist, Ailbhe Rea, that he had touched them inappropriately. Johnson said he “did not remember” Nokes.

Some may be skeptical of China’s environmental credentials after its officials watered down on promises made at COP26 in Glasgow at the last minute. But Johnson says we should ‘applaud’ China, adding: ‘I don’t think any of us can afford to say that we are not ready to engage with China, even though we have legitimate concerns perhaps about Hong Kong, Taiwan. and the Uyghurs, etc. ‘

He adds that he is looking forward to China’s next major environmental conference in November. It will take place in Wuhan, the birthplace of the Covid.

Ellie is still falling in love with the toyboy Caspar

Ever since Ellie Goulding started dating Eton-educated art dealer Caspar Jopling, his friends have joked about him as the pop star’s ‘toy’. And since her husband turned 20, she couldn’t resist making fun of him for his age.

Goulding, 35, baked a chocolate cake and frosted the words ’30 v old ‘. Online, she gushed: ‘To my extraordinary husband. You are the nicest and best person I know. PS You are in shape.

He received an MBE for combing David Cameron’s hair, but Lino Carbosiero wasn’t very skilled when he fell dramatically on the steps as he walked to the front door.

The hairdresser slipped and fell down the four wet steps, rolling to the door to greet his porter lying on his back.

But Carbosiero is taking the wrong step in stride, sharing the CCTV footage with his famous friends online. ‘When I saw the video, I laughed,’ he tells me. It’s pretty funny. Pretending to be three sheets away from the wind, he jokes: “So much for dry January.”

Everything is rosy for Cara and Selena

Selena Gomez sparked wild speculation about her sexuality when the Disney Channel star was spotted scowling with her friend Cara Delevingne at a basketball game.

Now, the 29-year-old actress has said that she and Cara decided to get matching rosebud tattoos because the bisexual model had such a profound impact on her life.

Gomez explains that she has’ multiple ‘tattoos with’ people who have left a significant mark on [her] life’. She had a giant rosebud on her neck, while 29-year-old Cara had hers on the side of her rib cage.

‘She is one of my best friends. He calls me rosebud, so it’s a nickname. Selena, whose ex-boyfriends include Justin Bieber, has said she has ‘absolutely’ questioned her sexuality in the past.

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is a winner in the ownership game. I can reveal that the astute Scotsman has sold some ‘land and buildings’ in America for £ 4.3 million, almost £ 2 million more than the expected asking price.

The sale was documented in newly filed accounts for the tennis star’s business, 77 Management Ltd.

Murray, 34, has amassed an impressive selection of bricks and mortar over the years that has helped add to the coffers of the company, which is now worth £ 22.6 million.

In addition to a selection of properties in the US, where he spends part of the year training, he also owns a £ 2 million hotel in Scotland and lives in a £ 5 million Surrey mansion with his wife Kim Sears, 34 years old, and their four children. .

Old acquaintances are being forgotten at Prince Charles’ country retreat, where he canceled plans for an organic Burns Night for the second year in a row.

Highgrove in Gloucestershire often has a gala charity dinner to mark the annual celebration of Scotland’s national bard,

Robert Burns, January 25. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic and this year there will be no event. Burns’ loving Prince has paid tribute to the Bard several times before. He even recorded a recitation of his poems for the BBC.

Adrian’s Girl Gets Starring Role in the Line of Duty TV

Now we are cooking with gas! Madeleine, the daughter of Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, is following in his footsteps after winning a role in a new TV drama.

The 34-year-old cabaret star will play a psychiatrist in Kensal Town, set in the poorest part of London’s wealthiest district.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this fresh new series with incredible talent,” says Madeleine, who will appear with Eric Roberts, the Oscar-nominated brother of Hollywood star Julia Roberts.

Last summer, Madeleine surprised Dunbar when she announced her engagement to East End roofer Callum Lazenby-Todd via text message.