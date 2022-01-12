Sony Decision Suggests PlayStation Game Pass Is Real

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass has been a success that attracts more and more users who want to have access to a huge library of games in exchange for a monthly fee. As you can imagine, Microsoft’s move has not gone unnoticed in the industry and other companies are thinking about what moves they can make to compete you for you.

Although Sony already offers PlayStation Now and does so before the release of Xbox Game Pass, it is that it has fallen behind in several sections. Especially in marketing and global distribution issues, in which Microsoft’s service far surpasses it. This is why many believe that Sony has to make changes to offer something that its subscribers feel of equal value.

At the end of last year, Bloomberg published an article in which he assured that PlayStation is already working on its response to Xbox Game Pass. Now, a new decision by the company seems to suggest that the PlayStation Game Pass is real and that its announcement will come sooner rather than later.

Sony sends order to stop the sale of PS Now cards

What happens is that, as reported Games beat, Sony sent the order to stop selling PlayStation Now subscriptions in UK stores. As of Friday, January 21, stores in that country will not be able to offer this service through prepaid cards.

In accordance with Bloomberg, Sony’s plan is to kill PlayStation Now by merging it with PlayStation Plus. Thus, the service that offers online multiplayer would have up to 3 different subscription levels with the following:

Level 1 – Access to multiplayer, offers and monthly games

Level 2 – same as Level 1 plus access to a library of games for PS4 and PS5

Level 3 – same as Level 2 plus cloud play and access to classic games

So that Sony is withdrawing the cards from PlayStation Now seems to be a sign that the service has its days numbered. Especially when we take into account that the source indicates that the new PlayStation service will debut in spring 2022, a date that is gradually approaching.

Now, it should be noted that PlayStation has not made any comment on this news. So please take it with caution until there are more details about it. As usual, at LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout and will inform you when we have more news about it.

What do you think about this new? Do you think it means that the new PlayStation service is real? Tell us in the comments.

