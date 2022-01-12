Sony decides to reactivate the manufacture of PS4 consoles to alleviate demand

By now we all know the supply problems what are you having Sony (and many other brands) due to the world crisis semiconductor. And faced with the impossibility of covering all market demand with its desired PS5, the Japanese brand has decided to return to bet on an old acquaintance: the old PS4.

As recently revealed Bloomberg, Sony h has decided to reactivate the manufacture of its PlayStation 4 consoles . The decision seems to have its logic: your previous generation of consoles uses less advanced chips, so that they are much simpler and cheaper to manufacture. With this extra increase production, Sony expects in alleviate in part the demand of the players, in addition to doing that many of them remain and consume within d the PlayStation ecosystem .

As various sources from Sony explain to l half American, the multinational had planned to stop assembling its latest PS4 at the end of 2021, but has finally decided to take a 180 degree turn Y continue the production of these consoles throughout 2022 . Sony has already warned that its supply problems would not be solved until 2023 (and who knows if they will not last longer) so it seems that PS4 production It will remain until that happens.

The success of the PlayStation 4 is undoubted, since has beaten all records sales . Since it came out in 2013 it has already managed to sell over 116 million consoles and still remains a wildly popular alternative among gamers. gamers. Seeing that Sony’s production has no signs of improvement, it is normal that the company has decided to exploit a little more the goose that lays the golden eggs.