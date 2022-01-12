Sonic confirmed as the most popular video game character on the planet

Techtalk conducted a study in which the blue hedgehog, Sonic, is the most popular character in the world of video games, with more than 6.7 million searches on the internet

MEXICO – Years go by and the most popular video games are recreated and updated with better graphics and more technology, but do they continue to be just as popular over time?

We all have our favorites, but there are some who are more famous worldwide than others.

Techtalk conducted a study in which the blue hedgehog, Sonic, is the most popular character in the world of video games, with more than 6.7 million searches on the internet. ESPN

Techtalk was given the task of researching and listing the popularity of video game characters, based on the volume of internet searches, Instagram posts and other data on the net to discover the most popular of all.

This result yielded Sonic, the famous blue hedgehog, as the most popular character on the internet with more than 6.7 million monthly searches, accompanied by Pikachu with 3.7 and Pac-Man with 3 million respectively.





Later on the list we find Mario, located in the fourth position with 2.1 million searches and at number 5 Big Boss (Hideo Kojima’s character), with more than 712 thousand.

The Top 10 on the list is as follows:

1. Sonic

2. Pikachu

3. Pac-Man

· 4. Mario

5. Big Boss

6. Luigi

7. Lara Croft

8. Kratos

9. Yoshi

10. Devil