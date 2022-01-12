Smart dumbbells vary their weight with a command to the voice assistant

File photo. | Credit: iFIT

More and more people prefer to exercise from home, for this, technology puts at their disposal an interesting variety of devices focused on offering connectivity and comfort tools, NordicTrack, a company specializing in exercise machines for the home, launched some smart dumbbells that can vary their weight just by saying an order to Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant.

Although the adjustable dumbbells are not a novelty, the ‘NordicTrack iSelect’ stand out for their compatibility with Alexa, which they claim will guarantee a much faster and safer weight change, allowing you to electronically adjust between five and 50 pounds in increments of five. With the voice assistant, users will be able to ask you to set a specific weight, increase or decrease pounds, or set a preset weight for specific exercises including bicep curls, overhead shoulder press, lifts lateral shoulders, front shoulder raise, triceps extension, incline row, chest press, squats among others.

NordicTrack’s parent company is iFit, which has an exercise app, although you don’t need a subscription to this service to use the dumbbells (a one-month membership is included). The device requires a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection for service functions. The exercise tool will have a support to place a tablet and thus follow the workouts from iFit or any fitness application of your choice. It should be noted that the dumbbells can also be adjusted manually through a knob.

NordicTrack defends its proposal arguing that with the new voice functionality, people will gain speed when changing the weights between sets, since the breaks of these exercises are usually 10 to 30 seconds, and, although many adjustable dumbbells work with a pin mechanism To join or separate additional plates, rushing can cause accidents such as a plate falling or detaching in the middle of an exercise, so the new device aims for safety and speed.

It should be noted that there are still challenges to be solved, for example, that Alexa understands all the commands in real time, this added to the ambient noise and the background sound of the class you are watching.

It is important to note that you will need an Alexa-enabled device to use the voice controls, if you do not have one, it will be another purchase that you have to add to the list.

The ‘iSelect’ dumbbells are already available on Amazon through the NordicTrack store at a price of $ 429, a price that, according to the international media The Verge, places it at “the cheapest end of connected fitness equipment”, although It is worth saying that it is a considerable investment for someone just starting out in the world of exercise at home.

The company that launched this device also has a wide range of adjustable dumbbells (without voice commands), in addition to other cardio equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and even a station with various exercises dedicated to improving strength. .

KEEP READING:

Make these adjustments in order to improve the quality of your music on Spotify

The best way to fly an Airbus A320 without leaving home

A vibrating device may help you maintain a better posture