Shingeki no Kyojin confirms collaboration with Call of Duty: Vanguard – Kudasai

A press release confirmed the upcoming collaboration between video games. Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and the multimedia franchise of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), this being the first official collaboration between both franchises. The package, titled “Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle“, Will be released in the next update on January 20.

«The 10-item pack includes Shingeki no Kyojin-themed weapons and gear, such as the “Titan Piercer” melee weapon, an “ODM Sword” inspired weapon blueprint, the legendary “Steel Cut” finishing move, and much more. plus. In addition to equipping your own Operator with these weapons, you’ll be able to see Sergeant Daniel Yatsu fiercer than ever in a Scout Corps uniform inspired by Captain Levi Ackermann.”Writes the press release.

The second part of the final season has been on air since last January 9 and is confirmed with a total of twelve episodes, while the platforms Crunchyroll Y Funimation they are in charge of its distribution in the West, with the second also publishing a dubbing into Latin Spanish. The first part had a total of sixteen episodes and was released in December 2020, so the total count for the final season is twenty-eight episodes.

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Attack On Titan: Brave Order will be available soon in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when all seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps. Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

Fountain: Official site

© 諫 山 創 ・ 講 談 社 ／ 「進 撃 の 巨人」 The Final Season 製作 委員会