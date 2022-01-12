Shiloh Pitt and the versatile looks she has copied from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

There’s no doubt Shiloh pitt is the perfect mix between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and this has been demonstrated not only with their great resemblance, but also by sharing the same tastes with their fathers.

To their 15 years is emerging as one of the next promises of the cinematographic world. Even if Shiloh has had little presence in productions, has become one of the most talked about young women thanks to her versatile style.

In addition, thanks to the influence and support of her parents, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Shiloh has caused a sensation by posing on the red carpets and some of them have been totally inspired by her parents.

Shiloh and the looks she has copied from her parents

During the premiere of Eternals where Angelina became a superheroine, your daughter wore a floral print dress from Dior, which the celebrity had dressed in 2019 during the promotion of Maleficent.

During his last appearance in front of the paparazzi showed his more relaxed version with an iconic hairstyle that he used Brad Pitt in the Oscar Awards 2021: a man bun.

It is style he showed off on the red carpet of Paper & Glue, where it can be seen with a collected, but informal hairstyle with a natural high bun.

In addition, he showed his version more relaxed by wearing some Pants of ripped denim, a black sweatshirt and his characteristic tennis Converse.

The daughter of Pitt and Jolie has had to face the separation of his parents together with his 5 brothers. However, some sources assure that it is she who has been most affected by the separation and wishes to return to her father.

The American Magazine OKAY! He had information from an intimate source to the family Jolie pitt about how the 15-year-old girl goes through the legal fight between her parents, which is still ongoing. As published, the teenager is “desperate” in her desire to return and be with her father.