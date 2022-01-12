Shiloh is Angelina’s clone in her teens and these photos prove it

Angelina Jolie She is not only an excellent actress, she is also a great mother, and one very dedicated to her six children Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Pax, and Zahara.

The famous woman has made it clear that the most important thing for her is her children, and that for them he is capable of doing whatever.

With each of them you have a special connection, but there is no doubt that the most similar to her physically is Shiloh.

His daughter has grown up to be a beautiful teenager who has the beauty of his mother, and there are some photos of Angelina in her teens that prove it.

And it is that, although Nowadays the resemblance between Shiloh and Angelina at 46 is striking, when the famous one was a teenager she looked even more alike, and in fact, fans confuse them.

Shiloh is identical to Angelina Jolie in her teens

In a Photo published by a fan page from Angelina, you see the famous in her adolescence, when I was already venturing into the modeling, posing at natural.

In the image they compare to Angelina with her daughter Shiloh, whom they place next to, and they look identical, they look like twins.

And is that Shiloh has her lips, nose, eyes, eyebrows, hair, and even the shape of her face, surprising the fans.

“OMG they are the same”, “is that Angelina reincarnated in Shiloh”, “wow they are so beautiful and similar”, “of such a stick such a splinter, how beautiful the two”, “Shiloh is the clone of Angelina”, and “I can not believe how identical they are ”, are some of the reactions in the image.

In other pictures showing Angelina in her youth also sees the incredible resemblance, Demonstrating that Shiloh is the clone of her famous mother.

To their 15 years Shiloh has adopted a more feminine style, and has taken some Angelina dresses renewed to your liking.

This is what happened at the premiere of The Eternals, where Shiloh accompanied her mother to support her and brought a asymmetric beige dress that the famous had worn months before.

So not only do they have a great resemblance, now Shiloh follows her mother’s style, looking even more alike and charming with her beauty.