She was the youngest millionaire, deceived her investors and they condemned her: the story of the Theranos case

With only 30 years old, Elizabeth Holmes became the billionaire self made youngest in the world in 2014. His company, Theranos, promises to have the right technology to perform blood tests in seconds with just a small finger prick. This had allowed him to value his firm at $ 9 billion and amass a personal fortune of almost $ 4.5 billion. But nevertheless, behind hide secrets and lies. This week she was found guilty of four counts of fraud. His case is one of the biggest scandals in the history of Silicon Valley.

Holmes was born on February 3, 1984 in Washington DC. His parents worked as bureaucrats on Capitol Hill and a few years later moved to Houston, Texas. From a very young age, they say, she He told his relatives that when he grew up he wanted to become a billionaire. They describe her as a competitive and very studious person. This earned him a place at Stanford University where he enrolled to study chemical engineering.

In her second year, and at 19, she enlisted the support of one of her teachers, Channing Robertson, and founded his own company, Real-Time Cures. He had the idea of ​​launching a device that could monitor the blood of the user and administer the necessary doses of medication. after a while dropped out of college and changed his company name to Theranos, the union between therapy (therapy) and diagnosis (diagnosis).

Convince the giants

He soon changed his focus and began meeting with powerful investors. He claimed to have a technology that allows him to perform blood tests with just one prick and thus diagnose diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. But it had only one condition: would not reveal to anyone how it worked . Thus managed to raise about $ 700 million of renowned figures, among them were investor Tim Draper and Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle. This gave him credibility to move forward with his business.

Elizabeth Holmes can still appeal her fraud conviction.

Holmes took over as CEO of his venture and appointed Ramesh Balwani, who was his partner, as president and chief operating officer. The businesswoman became obsessed with secrecy and with keeping the company running under seven keys. He also began to build his look in the image and likeness of his hero, Steve Jobs, wearing t-shirts and wearing black. Even, they say, he used a deeper tone of voice to speak in public.

Investor support led the firm to achieve partner with clinics and pharmacies to offer their tests. However, the Theranos chief scientist cautioned that Edison, his flagship test, was not yet ready to be released to the public. At the same time, Holmes became a media figure with her photo on the cover of business magazines naming her “the youngest billionaire in the world.”

The scandal is uncovered

But everything changed in 2015. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating its laboratories and found “major inaccuracies” in its testing. Two months later, journalist John Carreyrou exposed the truth behind Theranos in an article in The Wall Street Journal. In his text he assured that Edison did not work and that the company used machines from other blood testing centers to get your results.

In 2016 Theranos closed its laboratory and two years later the company was completely dissolved.

“This is what happens when you work to change things. At first they think you’re crazy, then they fight with you and suddenly you change the world,” he defended himself. The demands began to accumulate, several investors undertook the withdrawal And in 2016, regulators banned Holmes from running a blood test service for two years. That same year he closed his laboratory and his diagnostic centers.

For 2018, Theranos, Holmes and Balwani were charged with “massive fraud” by the United States Securities Commission (SEC). She gave up financial control and surrendered her shares, but continued as CEO until June of that year. In September the company closed definitively after being charged, she and Balwani, of 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. In addition, they accused her of raising $ 700 million fraudulently by having misled her investors.

His case resonated loudly in Silicon Valley and, of course, in the media industry. It was the focus of documentaries and Hollywood is currently working on a series and a film about Theranos starring Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

A jury in California recently convicted her of four counts of fraud, found her not guilty on four more, and was unable to reach a verdict on three. While, Balwani’s trial to begin in February 2022. She can still appeal this conviction.