SHCP: Citigroup will continue to invest in Mexican banking

“Citigroup’s announcement of its exit from the retail and corporate banking businesses in Mexico, as part of its new global strategic vision, does not affect its decision to continue operating in our country.” announced the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

It should be noted that on Tuesday, January 11, the Citibanamex group Announcement that it would close its retail banking and small and medium-sized business operations in Mexico. The CEO of the global bank, Jane Fraser, assured that the decision is in line with her new strategic vision, but that Mexico will continue to be a priority market for its investment banking.

For its part, this January 12, the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, communicated that the position that said group has expressed is that “Mexico will continue to be a key market and an important global investment destination” which for the SHCP is a sign of endorsement of the confidence that said corporate has in the country.

It should be noted that the Secretariat already had knowledge of the movement that the company would carry out “Citigroup promptly notified the Mexican tax authorities of his departure; for confidentiality reasons and so as not to cause speculation in the market prior to the announcement, the Treasury did not make it public. ” assured the institution.

According to the statement, the president of the group, Jane Fraser, came to Mexico to explain this decision. “He emphasized that Citigroup will maintain its wholesale corporate banking activities in our country, which will imply new investments. “

It should be noted that the group which is represented by Citibanamex bank is one of the six largest banks in the country. Both in the information they have released as a company as well as in that provided by the Treasury, Citigroup has pointed out that the corporate decision stems from its general policy of leaving consumer banking in almost all countries, except the United States.

“This policy is consistent with his departure, since 2021, from most of the nations in Europe, Asia and the rest of Latin America. The measure is in line with the historical evolution of this bank, whose priority has always been corporate banking, until the mergers it carried out in the 1990s, so the bank returns to its traditional business worldwide, in the that has always been successful. ” detailed the SHCP.

It was also revealed that the implications of the departure of “Such a large consumer bank raises sensitive issues with the tax and regulatory authorities” According to the Ministry of Finance, because of this “they will receive a rigorous and demanding treatment, including a fundamental issue in terms of concentration, which, in our field, we will treat with strict rigor and rectitude, taking care of the interests of Mexico at all times.”

Since 2014 Citigroup has left several countries including: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru. (Photo: Bloomberg)

It should be noted that This process joins the series of countries that have already left the New York conglomerate in Latin America, sales of consumer banking subsidiaries around the world started in 2014, so far the bank has left Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

The place that said bank currently has in the total credit rating, according to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) is below BBVA, Banorte and Santander, positioning it in fourth place.

It should be noted that so far, the bank’s shares remain stable on the Wall Street stock market and it is speculated that those interested in acquiring its retail banking operations are propping up Santander, Banorte and Scotiabank. For its part, this January 12, the Secretary of Government, Adán Augusto López, ruled out that the federal government had an interest in acquiring Citibanamex operations, and for the moment his priority is to focus on the public investment, highlighting the development of “great national projects”.

