Selena Gomez revealed the concept behind her new tattoo

The American singer Selena Gomez spoke about the premise that led her to tattoo a dripping rose on her back. The actress of the series “Only Murders in the Building” made the comment on the program “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after being questioned about this matter.

It also stated that Cara delevingne he is, in part, responsible for this new permanent imprinted art on his body.

It means a couple of different things but Cara and I, one of my best friends. She was maybe 16 when I met her, she calls me a bouquet of roses, it’s a nickname. I always wanted a rose and now I have it, “he said happily. And I love it, he added.

It is important to mention that immediately afterwards the mannequin of firms such as Victoria’s Secret and Savage X Fenty got the same Gomez tattoo on one side. Which is, according to these statements, a tribute to their friendship of several years.

In the same way, the founder of Rare Beauty also said that she likes to share tattoos with those people who leave a mark on her existence.

“I actually have several tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I would say Julia Michaels, my mom and my best friends.

Michaels is an American singer and in 2019 Selena Gomez revealed in her Instagram stories that she had an arrow tattooed on her thumb just like one that Michaels has on her right hand.

According to 20 Minutes, the vocalist of «Back To You»He already had 15 tattoos on his body before acquiring this new one. In addition, this is undoubtedly the largest and most striking that it has.