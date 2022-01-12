Selena Gomez has the haircut that will be trending in 2022

With the beginning of the year the trends more promising also came to light, some inspiring us to a change of look to start the 2022 With the right foot. As shown by some celebrities, such as Danna Paola, who chose to leave us speechless by appearing with a new look. And, of course, a fashion icon like Selena Gomez he was not going to be left behind.

Being the clear representation of an elegant, sophisticated and glamorous style, the 29-year-old businesswoman shared through Instagram with her more than 288 million followers the bob cut what will be trend this year.



Photo: Instagram @hungvanngo

Here we tell you more about the look With which Selena Gomez squandered style and sensuality, imposing the next trend in the most promising hairstyle.

The cut that will be a trend in 2022 is Selena Gomez

Take the hair short is a success that the experts had been preaching for several seasons ago and apparently this cut will stay longer. We confirm it by seeing the look of Selena in his most recent published post, where his bob cut in chestnut color and a subtle balayage in mahogany undertones were the protagonists.



Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

The singer also wore a black Louis Vuitton design with a plunging V-neckline and subtle details on the shoulders. On the other hand, she added a natural makeup with brown shadows, a light cat eye and organic eyebrows that are a style in trend that give a plus to any makeup, like a nude lipstick with a bit of gloss.

If something is clear to us, it is that trends they are not wrong and this 2022 the bob cuts they will continue to reign in all seasons. Lately, Selena She had only posted images with her hair up, so she was able to surprise us with this beauty look, despite the fact that it is not the first time that the businesswoman wears the hair in this way, confirming that it is an excellent option for round faces.



Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

Also Read: Dua Lipa’s 3D Nails Are The Most Authentic Trend Of 2022

Receive Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta