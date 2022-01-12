Santiago Solari receives a game suspension after incident in Puebla

The Argentine coach will not be able to be on the bench for the game against Atlas, since his match on Day 2 was rescheduled

The coach of the America, Santiago Solari, a match will be suspended, after invading the field, in the commitment against Puebla, and being expelled by the whistling Oscar Mejía.

Solari is suspended for the first time in Liga MX, since he had never seen the red card either as an Atlante player or in the past tournaments he was in charge of America.

The invasion of the court cost Santiago Solari a suspension game Imago7

The coach of América was only punished for one game, because the whistle-blower did not report on the card if the Azulcremas coach insulted the refereeing body or not, when entering the field, to demand the expulsion of Roger Martínez, attacker of the Eagles, as advanced ESPN Digital at the time.

In case insults had been reported to the referee, Santiago Solari could be suspended up to nine games, one for invasion and a maximum of eight games for offending the whistler. In the identity card that appears on the Liga MX page, it is not indicated what was the “cause” for which the strategist was expelled from the field.

In the case of Roger Martínez, the América striker was also suspended for a game, because he was sent off in the match day one against Puebla.

Santiago Solari and Roger Martínez must pay the suspension on matchday three, because the game that corresponds to date two, against Mazatlán, was postponed, due to the maintenance that is being given to the Sinaloa team’s stadium.

Roger Martínez apologized for his expulsion against Puebla, on social networks, while Santiago Solari has not made any position public so far.

Solari and Roger Martínez will not be able to be in America’s next game, because they were punished with one game.

Notice of veto for the Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Puebla received a veto notice, after the court invasion reported at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at the end of the match against America. Some fans entered the field of play and even had contact with Azulcremas players.

“The notice of veto is derived from spectators entering the field at the end of the game, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk. Furthermore, taking into account the current health contingency, said admission represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, ”reported the Disciplinary Commission.