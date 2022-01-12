Santiago Giménez still does not train at Cruz Azul due to covid-19 and could be out for matchday 2

Santiago Giménez is one of the two members of the Cruz Azul team that tested positive for covid-19 in the detection tests prior to matchday 1.

Looking ahead to matchday 1 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament, Cruz Azul presented a long list of absences within its squad. In addition to all the players who left the institution for this season, a injured, two signings that they weren’t about and two positive players by covid-19 could not be cited.

Santiago Giménez is one of the group of infected. Bebote had not confirmed it, until on Saturday, January 8, prior to the match vs Xolos, he uploaded an image to Instagram with his sisters, his girlfriend, his cousins ​​and his parents, all wearing light blue jerseys or jackets. and the legend “ready those infected to see the Machine”.

This Tuesday, January 11, the Cruz Azul team continued with training sessions at La Noria to prepare for matchday 2 of Clausura 2022. On Saturday, January 15, from 9:00 p.m., the celestial players will face FC Juárez at the Azteca stadium. And again there were several casualties within the campus.

Bebote was one of them. The player could not work alongside his teammates since he continues to recover from the coronavirus that affected him last week. He is currently training at home, in isolation, so as not to lose the rhythm of the game and that it does not cost him so much to return to work.

It is expected that this Wednesday the Cruz Azul campus will undergo covid-19 detection tests again and Giménez will be tested. In case of testing positive, you will have to remain in preventive quarantine, but if your test is negative, you can join the practices and will be available for J2.