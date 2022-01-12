Santander is emerging as a possible interested in buying Banamex

The Spanish bank Santander is emerging as one of the possible stakeholders in Citibanamex’s business in Mexico, one of the group’s main markets and where it sees good long-term growth prospects, financial sources reported to Europa Press.

Precisely as part of this strategy to improve its position in markets with greater growth potential, the group led by Ana Botín carried out in 2021 a voluntary Public Offering of shares (OPA) with which it took control 96.16% of the capital stock of Santander Mexico, compared to 91.64% previously.

According to an evaluation report on the Latin American economy published in October by the Bank of SpainSantander was the third largest foreign capital entity in Mexico, with a market share of 12% in deposits and 11% in loans.

Until September, the Mexican subsidiary of Santander obtained a net profit of 602 million euros, representing 9.4% of the banking group’s total profits worldwide.

However, it is BBVA the largest foreign capital entity in the country, being the main entity in deposits (19%) and in loans (around 20%). At the end of September, BBVA recorded a profit of 1,811 million euros in Mexico, representing 43.5% of the group’s profits, ahead of the attributable profit in Spain, which represented 29.4% of net profit.

Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego was one of the first to raise his hand when expressing on Twitter on Tuesday that he had asked his team to “analyze the convenience” of acquiring the business.

The bank’s business volume in the sector from which it wants to withdraw in Mexico rose to 3,500 million dollars in the first nine months of 2021, equivalent to 6% of its total income.

His departure is subject to various conditions and approvals, including those from regulators in the United States and Mexico.

Citigroup announced on Tuesday its intention to sell its consumer banking and small business operations in Mexico to focus on its group of institutional clients, according to a statement.

Citi’s businesses for sale include the consumer and small business banking operations and the mid-market banking business in Mexico. The group has clarified that it will continue to operate in the country through a local banking license through its institutional client business.

Mexico’s small business and consumer banking operations represent the entire Latin America Global Consumer Banking unit.

In the first three quarters of 2021, these businesses had a turnover of approximately $ 3.5 billion, posted pre-tax profits of $ 1.2 billion, added $ 44 billion in assets and $ 4 billion in assigned average tangible capital.

“Citi has operated in Mexico for more than a century and the country will continue to be among the bank’s largest institutional markets outside of the United States. Citi will continue to invest in and foster the growth of such operations in Mexico, along with its Citi Private Bank franchise. “, highlighted the American firm.

The CEO of Citi, Jane fraser, explained that the decision to exit the business of consumer banking and companies in Mexico is “completely aligned” with the strategic principles of the group. Through this measure, the bank will allocate its resources to opportunities that fit in with its main strengths, as well as its competitive advantages that make it possible to simplify the bank’s structure.

Citi’s planned divestitures of its businesses in Mexico, Asia and Europe are aligned with the repositioning of its consumer operations to focus on centers of wealth globally, as well as payments and loans and a specific retail presence in the United States.

Regarding the effects on clients and employees, the corporate director of institutional development, economic studies and communication of Citibanamex, Alberto Gómez, affirmed that they will not be affected, since the bank will continue with its normal operations.

“Customers who have a card, a mortgage, etc., of course we will continue to serve them (…) the day to day continues. If you want a mortgage loan, or a card, you knock on our door and we will assist you “, he stressed in a videoconference.