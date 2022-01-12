Samsung rules out breaking with Telcel; chip shortage led to equipment shortage

After it was said in social networks or in distribution centers that Telcel would stop selling its equipment, Samsung assured that its alliance with Carlos Slim’s company is maintained; however, shortages and supply problems worldwide generated unavailability of some of its equipment.

According to chief marketing officer (CMO) of the company in Mexico, Pablo Tapia, have had very good sales in the national territory and although 2021 was a very good year for them, they would have sold more if they had had more product.

“The collaboration with Telcel is undoubtedly maintained, I think we have a great success story with Telcel, there will be products that have a greater presence than others precisely because of the scarcity and availability of products,” he said.

Tapia explained that there has been a worldwide shortage of products, due to the lack of chips and delays in manufacturing or arrivals, which has caused some products to have less presence in some of the chains.

Despite this, Samsung expects that the new wave will not have great impacts, but there is a scenario of uncertainty in terms of manufacturing and inventory levels, which impact the availability of products.

“We have had very good sales, this has generated a shortage, because there has been a shortage in the delivery of new products, inventory, there have been chains that have had more forecasts or speed of ordering on time.”

In fact, he assured that Telcel will have its new Galaxy S21 FE model in significant volumes, equipment presented at CES 2022, which in terms of price and its value proposition will be the entry to its premium portfolio and covers the spaces that some versions leave the outputs.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, during the third quarter of 2021 Samsung was the second best-selling brand in Mexico, with a 17.9% share; However, it registered its biggest year-on-year drop, since in 2020 it was number 1 with 31.9%.

The consulting firm explains that this decline of the South Korean manufacturer was due to the interruption of production in its factories in Vietnam, as well as stiff competition from new entrants in Mexico.

And it is that Motorola consolidated in the first position with 23.9% of participation in sales between July and September; while OPPO consolidated as the third best-selling brand with 12.3%, followed by ZTE with 12.2% and Xiaomi with 11.4%.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the photo module has a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto; while that of selfies is 32 MP; as well as a 4,500mAh battery.

