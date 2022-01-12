Samsung presents its new QD-OLED screen that could revolutionize the image capacity of televisions

A television of the brand with a new QD screen based on OLED technology, won the award for Best Innovation of 2022 at the international Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022).

The South Korean company Samsung Display has announced this January 10 that its screen Quantum Dot (QD) has been recognized by SGS, the prestigious multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services, for being able to provide consumers with innovative image quality.

According to the company, its new technology received three certifications for its authentic color tones, pure RGB luminance (color composition in terms of the intensity of the primary colors of light) and ultra-wide viewing angle, aspects that allow it to “accurately represent the true tone of all natural colors with a clear and bright display at any viewing angle“.

“As the video content industry, production technologies, platforms, and communication infrastructures grow rapidly, the demand for premium content is also growing rapidly,” said Ho Sun, Director of Strategic Marketing, Business Division. Large Samsung Display Screens. “QD-Display is the answer to meet this demand and offers consumers a new standard to view high-quality content with the best image quality, “he noted.

However, that was not the only news that Samsung released. At the international Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022) fair, held in the American city of Las Vegas, the company presented its new QD screen based on OLED technology on Tuesday, installed in a TV model that was not officially announced. . However, the device won CES 2022 Best Innovation Award.

“Samsung’s 65-inch QD-Display is the world’s first true RGB auto-emitting quantum dot OLED screen, combining the contrast levels of RGB OLED with the color and brightness of quantum dots,” reads the notification of the award.

What’s so special about the QD-OLED screen?

According to reports, the company promises to offer a significant improvement in image quality compared to existing OLED displays and to provide its consumers with better color in areas that reach very light or dark tones, and without changes in color for those who watch TV from the side.

And what are Quantum dots or quantum dots? Is about nanometric crystals made with very small semiconductor materials that Samsung obtains from a specialized supplier. These particles glow with a specific color when activated by light; Samsung uses a high-tech version of an inkjet printer to carefully place the quantum dot on your screen substrates. Also, QD-OLED does not lose light with color filters and thus is capable of offering a higher brightness than OLED displays of previous generations.

Experts point out that we will still have to wait for these types of televisions to reach the market, however they emphasize that a factor to take into account is that Samsung Display manufactures screens for a wide range of companies and, in such a way, could benefit a greater number of consumers with its new technological advance.

