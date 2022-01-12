Samsung announces that it will continue working with Telcel

January 11, 2022 | 5:12 pm

Samsung announced in the CES 2022 who will continue to work with Telcel, after social networks or distribution centers talked about the fact that the company of Carlos Slim would stop selling its equipment, however, Samsung assured that its alliance continues.

However, the problems of shortage of chips and supply worldwide have caused the lack of availability of some of their equipment, therefore, rumors have been raised between the two companies.

“When there is an information gap, there start to be several versions. We have had very good sales of products, however due to this issue there has been a shortage of products due to the issue of semiconductors, but also of the logistics line that exists in the world and that has had problems in recent months “, he indicated Pablo Tapia, CMO of Samsung Electronics México.

Tapia pointed out that they have registered very good sales in the national territory and although 2021 was a very good year for the company, sales would have been higher if they had had more product.

“The collaboration with Telcel is undoubtedly maintained, I think we have a great success story with Telcel, there will be products that have a greater presence than others precisely because of the scarcity and availability of products,” he said.

Despite the shortage of semiconductors worldwide, Samsung expects that the new wave will not have great impacts, despite the fact that there is a scenario of uncertainty in terms of manufacturing and inventory levels, which impact the availability of products.

Likewise, the CMO assured that Telcel will have its new Galaxy S21 FE model in important volumes, equipment presented at CES 2022, which in terms of price and its value proposition will be the entry to its premium Samsung portfolio, in addition to covering the spaces left by some versions.

Among the characteristics of the new model, is that the Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, in addition to the fact that the photo module has a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto; while that of selfies is 32 MP; as well as a 4,500mAh battery.