SAG 2022 Nominations: See the full list

Nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning by “Tick, Tick … Boom!” star Vanessa Hudgens and “Dopesick” star Rosario Dawson on @sagawards’s Instagram account.

This year’s top nominees are “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog,” with three nominations each, while the television series “Ted Lasso” and “Succession” are tied for five.

Other films that garnered SAG nominations this year include “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” and “CODA,” while series such as “The Morning Show” and “Only Murders in the Building” did well on the television side.

The SAG nominations come days after the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which were downgraded to a small-scale private affair after a Los Angeles Times investigation raised questions about diversity and ethical lapses within the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood.

Chosen by their acting peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered better indicators of who could triumph in the acting categories at the Oscars this spring.

The 28th SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 27 at 5 pm Pacific on TNT and TBS. No host has been announced for the show, which will air from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

And now, here are the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Movie

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

