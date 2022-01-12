Robert Rodríguez’s Zorro series that will take a feminine turn now has a new home

Robert Rodriguez, known director for his work in The Ballad of the Gunman, Sin City or Alita: Battle Angel, and who recently collaborated on The Mandalorian and The Boba Fett Book, will now embark on the franchise of the Fox.

Previously Rodríguez was working a few years ago on a show inspired by Zorro for the NBC network. But now that initiative resurfaces for the CW network, giving a feminine twist to the story.

This is not the first approach of Robert Rodriguez with Zorro, since he was previously about to direct The mask of Zorro 1998 starring Antonio Banderas.

Later, in 2020, it was reported that a Zorro series was being developed with the participation of Sofia Vergara as a producer for NBC. Said program had the premise of a street artist who “fights for social justice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro” and faces criminals in the process.

Now, the Deadline medium updates that the director will specify his vision of Zorro for the CW, with Sean Tretta, Rodriguez and his sister Rebecca Rodriguez writing the script. With this, the chain seeks a reinvention with a gender change of the classic masked vigilante character ”, which will have as its story Sola Dominguez, a Latina woman who seeks revenge for the murder of her father, who in the process will join a secret society and adopt the identity of the outlaw known as Zorro.

At the moment no more details are known about the series, either the actress who will star in Zorro or the premiere date that this new reinvention will arrive.