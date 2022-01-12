Robert Rodríguez’s fetish actor in the cast of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

There are film directors who love to collaborate with certain performers. Because they feel comfortable with them and, in short, they think that they can do the best for their specific roles if they are awarded to them. So, Johnny Depp comes to mind (Sleepy hollow) for Tim Burton (Big fish); or Robert de Niro (One of ours) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Infiltrated) for Martin Scorsese (The Age of Innocence). Y Robert Rodriguez (Alita) has also demonstrated it again in The Boba Fett Book (Jon Favreau, since 2021) with Danny Trejo.

Of course, the Californian’s acting skills are nowhere near those of his other three colleagues; like his trajectory. But Hollywood has recognized him as an example of vital redemption after a youth of drug addiction and crime. He has been a character with his own name in the movie Heat (Michael Mann, 1995), the Johnny-23 of Con Air: Convicts in the air (Simon West, 1997) or the little Bill of The Salton Sea (DJ Caruso, 2002), and many others in quite a few tv series.

Apart from lending their unmistakable voice to animated characters and intervening in The Boba Fett Book, has gotten into the shoes of César Ocampo in the chapter “Redrum” (8×06) of The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) or the Turtle from the episodes “Black and blue” (2×07) and “ITF” (3×03) from Breaking bad (Vince Gilligan, 2008-2013) or Romeo Parada in fourteen of Sons of Anarchy (Kurt Sutter, 2008-2014).

Also, the Gus from the chapter “Dance Dance Revelation” (2×10) by Modern family (Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, 2009-2020), him in the episode “The Trial” (1×07) of What we do in the shadows (Jemaine Clement, since 2016) or Mr. World in the chapters “Conscience of the King” (3×06) and “Fire and Ice” (3×07) of American gods (Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, 2017-2021).

Robert Rodríguez brings Danny Trejo to ‘The Boba Fett Book’

Lucasfilm | Disney plus

It seems hard to believe that Robert Rodríguez had Danny Trejo for the role of Navajas in Desperate (1995) not knowing that they were second cousins; but these things happen, and it has happened to this pair. And, since then, he has been a regular face in his feature films. It was after Razor Charlie in Open till dawn (1996), Izzy Cortez, alias Machete, for the first time in Spy kids (2001) and, later, in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over; and then, Cucuy in The Mexican (2003).

But he returned to incarnate Machete in the alternate universe of a fake trailer of Grindhouse: Planet Terror (2007); in the first eponymous film (2010) that stars and in the second, Machete Kills (2013); and it is planned to take it up again in Machete Kills in Space, announced but with no production or release date for now. So, after these eight collaborations, no viewer can be surprised that the Texan filmmaker has offered his fetish actor a new job in the second episode he is in charge of in The Boba Fett Book.

During the second leg of “The Streets of Mos Espa” (1×03), the cousin twins of the late gangster Jabba the Hutt apologize to the protagonist for sending the Wookiee bounty hunter Krrsantan (Carey Jones) to kill him, they announce that they are leaving Tatooine because Mayor Mok Shaiz had promised another gang that territory and, to top it off, they give him an unexpected gift; a monstrous rancor to whom an unnamed character guards and trains which, yes, has the recognizable face of Danny Trejo.

