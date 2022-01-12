Rihanna shows the most chic way to wear a denim overshirt as a dress – New Woman

Thanks to her transgressive and chameleonic style, the versatile artist Rihanna has managed to consecrate himself as a true fashion reference for several generations.

Whether on the red carpet or a casual outing, the icon fashion always sets trends with its outfits bold and at the forefront where it looks and feels powerful.

In his most recent outing in Los Angeles, the star once again realized his talent for fashion, but he did not do it as usual, but with a look more easy with which he also imposed fashion.

Rihanna teaches style by wearing an overshirt as a minidress

According to Daily mailOn Monday, January 10, the singer was photographed while leaving her boyfriend’s house, ASAP Rocky, looking sensational in a outfit basic, but no less groundbreaking.

Although she is a well-known lover of maximalism when dressing, this time, the billionaire stuck to the less is more trend and taught style as always.

The supernova style of pop this time featured a special casual garment: a black denim overshirt oversize signed by The Attico.

Nevertheless, RiRi went further and did not use it on top in a conventional way as many would have expected, but instead she wore it alone as if it were a very minidress cool.

The jacket, specifically the model “Janet”Of the Italian brand, is oversized silhouette. In addition, it presents a paneled construction and a variety of cargo pockets.

Similarly, the stylish piece of denimInspired by utility, it featured white buttons embellished with the brand’s logo and a stylish shirt collar.

Thanks to its design and loose fit, it is a comfortable garment that goes with everything from jeans to dresses. Of course, it can also be worn on its own, as Rihanna proved.

The RiRi accessories for your versatile black overshirt

The owner of Savage x Fenty she showed off her thick legs in the fabulous garment that she paired perfectly with a pair of fabulous sneakers Off-White Air Jordan from Nike x Off-White.

It also raised the entire look with a mini Louis Vuitton graffiti bag, instantly getting an outfit effortless chic modern, fresh and original with which it looked safe and spectacular.

The 33-year-old famous complemented the outfit by wearing several layered necklaces, one of her favorite accessory trends. What’s more, she wore diamond earrings.

Regarding the beauty look for this ensemble, the singer of Diamonds he chose to take long loose braids and soft makeup that enhanced its natural beauty.

Thus, Rihanna proved she started the year on the right foot when it came to style while teaching how to wear an overshirt oversize as dressed in the most chic way.