Ricardo Salinas Pliego asks his team to analyze the convenience of acquiring Banamex

After it was announced that the American Citi will leave its consumer and corporate banking business in Mexico, which would imply the sale of Banamex, the businessman and owner of Banco Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, reported that he asked his team to analyze the convenience of acquiring said institution.

On his Twitter account, the president of Grupo Salinas stated that he has always believed in Mexico.

“I have always believed and invested in Mexico and the Mexicans. That is why I have asked my team to analyze the convenience of acquiring Citibanamex and to redouble my bet on Mexico, Mexicans and their future, “he wrote.

In another tweet, he announced that Banamex would be open from 9 to 9, 365 days a year.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego owns Banco Azteca, one of the top 10 banks operating in Mexico.

At the end of November, based on information from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), it had assets of 255.579 million pesos, 2.18% of the total system.

Citibanamex executives explained that Citi’s exit from its consumer and business business in Mexico would imply the sale of Banamex, including the license, the brand, branches, credit portfolios (except corporate), afore, insurance company and even foundations and facilities. cultural