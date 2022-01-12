Ricardo Salinas Pliego analyzes buying Banamex

Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that he asked his team to analyze the purchase of Citibanamex, after the transnational announced that it will leave most of its operations in the country, which can be sold to another institution.

It was through his social networks that the owner of Tv Azteca, BancoAzteca and Elektra said that he is looking for redouble its commitment to Mexico and its Mexicans.

“I have always believed and invested in Mexico and the Mexicans. That is why I have asked my team to analyze the convenience of acquiring Citibanamex and to redouble my commitment to Mexico, the Mexicans and their future ”.

Salinas Pliego made several publications on his Twitter account before Citigruoup’s decision.

“They leave and we stay with the Mexicans because we believe in you! (sic)”.

It may interest you | What about Citi Banamex? What is his departure due to? this is what experts explain

He even asked Citi to say how much he wants for his “changarro” and offered to have the bank open from 9 in the morning to 9 at night, 365 days a year.

And he added: “Andor if (sic) I believe in Mexico and let those who want to cry cry, I’ll wait for them here ”.

Some followers of the billionaire applauded his decision to acquire Citibanamex. While her detractors disapproved.

Salinas Pliego redoubled the bet just after Proceso magazine announced that its companies owe the SAT 39 billion pesos in taxes.