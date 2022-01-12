Revocation is ‘imminent’, INE saves more money and makes the exercise cheaper: Córdova

The presiding counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, affirmed that the revocation of the mandate is “imminent”, so they proceed to request the Ministry of Finance 1,780 million pesos to carry out the democratic exercise, complying with a resolution judicial.

In a session of the general council, he said that they have managed to save more resources, so the bag is already 1,567 million pesos.

Similarly, it is proposed to reduce the cost of revocation from 3 thousand 830 million to 3 thousand 306 million, that is, 523.67 million pesos less. However, he said that it is not ideal because the authority’s margin of maneuver is limited and places the exercise in a “zone of care, which is manageable, but not desirable.”

He argued that no one in their right mind could blame the electoral authority for blocking the revocation, including those who bet on criminal proceedings, referring to the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Carlos Gutiérrez Luna.

The revocation of the mandate is the participation instrument requested by the citizens to determine the anticipated conclusion in the performance of the person who holds the Presidency of the Republic, from the loss of trust.

To convene the following requirements are required: signatures of 3% of the citizens registered in the nominal list and that this percentage must be met in 17 entities.

