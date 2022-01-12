Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe talks about her sexuality

Ads

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe is opening up about her personal life. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 22-year-old took part in a question and answer session on Instagram during which she broached the topic of her sexuality. When asked who she is attracted to, Phillippe said she is interested in “people.”

One of his followers asked Phillippe, “Do you like boys or girls?” In turn, she replied, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever) ». ET noted that Phillippe has shared photos with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney over the years. But, it is unclear whether the two are still an item. Although it seems that Phillippe has deleted all the photos of her boyfriend from her Instagram account.

In August 2021, PEOPLE reported that Phillippe and Mahoney attended a Giants game. About a month earlier, the couple had gone on a trip to Austin and Phillippe recounted the excursion by posting a photo of them that was taken during sunset. The photo got Witherspoon’s seal of approval as he commented on it to write, “These two,” along with a heart emoji. Phillippe and Mahoney also went on vacation with their younger brother Deacon and his girlfriend Marine Degryse. The publication reported that Phillippe and Mahoney met while attending UC Berkeley. They began dating in 2019.

Over the years, Witherspoon has spoken publicly about raising her daughter. He even broached the subject in November during an interview with InStyle. While speaking to the publication, Witherspoon shared if her daughter has any interest in following in her mother and father’s footsteps when entering the entertainment business (Witherspoon shares Ava and her son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe).

It’s a strange situation because I didn’t grow up being famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and my children too, “explained Witherspoon. “We are lucky to have friends who grew up in Hollywood who can help them and give them advice on how to navigate.” The Legally Blonde star continued. Say about her daughter, “Ava is so realistic. He wants to do great things in the world. She is studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a great thing in life to try different things and find out what your path really is.

