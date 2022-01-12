Reese Witherspoon’s 4 New Healthy Habits

Reese witherspoon it is a complete inspiration. That’s it, we’ve already said it. With her jovial attitude and always smiling, the actress who rose to fame in our homes for her role in ‘A very legal blonde’ -yes, we are one of those who know the script and each scene perfectly-, does not stop sharing with his followers various tricks and keys than herself continues in their day to day.

In this way, share your delicious and top secret recipe for his ‘green smoothie’ that doesn’t taste like rays or that facial cleanser low-cost 2 in 1, responsible for your perfect complexion. Like, so soon, we see her practicing various yoga poses with her dog or recommending a new book that she has discovered through her book club. And, linked to the latter, the actress has recently shared a new reflection with which it seeks to awaken and promote a more proactive attitude on his followers.

The origin of Reese’s change

Reese commented that after reading ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear, his perspective had changed and he had decided introduce and modify some of your routines to try to improve their quality of life and, ultimately, their well-being. Something like small new Year’s resolutions.

Atomic Habits: the life-changing Random House Business

amazon.es € 18.73

As Reese commented, through his publication on Instagram, the book of ‘Atomic Habits’ (which has become an authentic best-seller as can be seen with its more than 45,000 outstanding evaluations on the Amazon platform) points out that when we want to change our lives, we tend to modify everything, and that does not have to be the case.

The author states that introducing or making small changes in the day to day, you can achieve that change in a much more progressive way and aware. And that is exactly what the actress wanted to do introducing and sharing your four new habits.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The 4 new habits of Reese witherspoon

The routines what has decided enter and follow In his day to day, as he shared, they are:

Start the day by drinking a large glass of water. Get out or sunbathe for ten minutes in the morning, as recommended by neuroscientist Andrew Huberman. Dedicate between half or an hour a day to read every day, without any distraction. Go to bed around ten at night. Thus avoiding staying watching television, getting a break of about eight hours.

Do you dare to put them into practice?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io