Reese Witherspoon Attacked On Twitter For Posting ‘Parallel Digital Identity’ | In Spanish.

Actress Reese Witherspoon caused a stir on the internet after sharing a prediction of what metavers would look like in real life and what having a “parallel digital identity” means to the people who exist there.

According to the “Legally Blonde” star, “all people” would exist digitally and buy “digital goods” through cryptocurrencies, and that would be the new “norm” for the future.

“In the (near) future, each person will have a parallel digital identity,” he wrote on Twitter. “Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning that? “

Witherspoon’s tweet for people living primarily in a digital environment immediately drew comparisons to multiplayer online video games and the “Matrix” franchise, Mediaite. reported .

“This sounds like the text version of Matt Damon’s ad,” Al Jazeera reporter Sana Saeed wrote on Twitter, referring to Damon’s appearances in the Crypto.com ads.

Metaverse, which is run by Facebook’s parent company Meta, Amazon and others, is often compared to “The Matrix” or the 2018 sci-fi action movie “Ready Player One.”