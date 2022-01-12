Reese Witherspoon and the blonde hair color that best suits women over 40

Things as they are: blonde hair never goes out of style and is a safe bet season after season. The options to wear it are endless and the good news is that it is not only a color that is very flattering, but also

take years off at once and it is a perfect option when we are already 40 years old (or more).

“The blond

softens the featuresIt makes us look younger, which is why it is so flattering. Also, with blondes, gray hair is easier to wear. The lighter shades are the ones that rejuvenate the most, since they illuminate the face and make it appear more vital “, tells us Raquel Saiz from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz from Torrelavega (Cantabria).

Do you need more inspiration? Then take a look at the latest post from

Reese witherspoon on her Instagram profile because it turns out that the actress has opted for a very flattering blonde color.

”

The creamy blonde, Reese Whiterspoon’s blonde, is a light blonde, a cream, that brings warm undertones, the key to further sweetening the features. It is perfect with fair skin, but also with medium and dark complexions, as with the eyes, it goes well with all colors. We can combine it with other darker shades if we want to give the hair more dimension and strength, so it will also be easier to maintain. To take care of it and keep it bright and luminous, apply a purple shampoo once a week to correct possible orange tones. The rest of the week wash it with a shampoo for colored hair and give it plenty of hydration. If you want to make it stand out even more for a special event, apply hair oil or shine spray, the result will be irresistible “, explains the expert.

Are you going to change your look now and want the color to stay intact for longer? Space the washes! “The nuances that we apply in the salon to preserve the color with the desired reflections disappear after 20 washes. And the same happens with the dyes. Use a dry shampoo between washes or applying it only to the root area or the bangs , which is greased before, is a good idea. Also, dispense with washing products that contain sulfates if you don’t want the color pigments to be washed away, “says stylist David Lorente.

And don’t forget to bet on a

sunscreen now, during the summer. “They not only act as a shield that keep the color safe. At the same time they nourish the hair, protect the cuticle and prevent breakage”, highlights the expert. “Once a week it is advisable to use a mask with pigments to neutralize unwanted reflections and enhance the color. But it is important that you find the tone that best suits your hair, “he adds.

If you like Reese’s color, go make an appointment at your favorite salon and monopolize all eyes during the summer!