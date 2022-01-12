radical change of look that he kept a secret

Billie eilish has left all his followers speechless with a unexpected revelation a few days after starting the new year 2022. In a game that he has made for stories, where he asked his followers to ask him for a specific date to hang a photo from the reel of that day, has shown an unexpected change of look.

In this way, the 20-year-old has revealed that her hair underwent a sudden change in November of last year, when before she was brown she was dyed redhead. A radical change that nobody knew anything about since the singer kept it a strict secret.

Specifically, on November 22, 2021, Eilish was dyeing her hair. “He took the blonde and the red came for a week”, the author of ‘Ocean Eyes’ wrote in a humorous tone. A look that he did not seem to like, given that two weeks later she appeared for the first time as a brunette in a photo posted on Instagram, which has more than 13 million likes.

Billie, who has enjoyed a musical break in the last year to assimilate everything she has experienced at her young age, has proven to be a huge fan of fancy color dyes. In this way, we have been able to see her with hair in green, platinum blonde, blue and pink, among others.

Well it is true that The North American has undergone a radical change in style in the last year. His audience, used to seeing him in baggy clothes and with colored hair, has been able to see a new image of Eilish.

This change coincided with the release of his latest single, Happier than ever‘, where the singer recounted through the lyrics that she was in a state of calm and peace of mind that she had never experienced before. And, Billie Eilish has always recognized that she fights an internal battle with her depression and anxiety problems, a battle that little by little seems to overcome.