Pierre Gasly threw Checo Pérez after mentioning that he had better results

The French pilot of the Formula 1, Pierre Gasly, stated that during his time at the team of Red bull he obtained better results than several drivers who have had the opportunity to be part of the Austrian team, including the Mexican, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

In an interview with the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport, the French said he doesn’t like it compare yourself to the pilots who have competed with Red bull but if he did, he would have the numbers in his favor because he considers that he showed a better utility.

“It is disappointing to compare myself to those who were given the opportunity to take a seat with Red bull. According to the numbers and results showed better utility than any other pilot of Red bull“said the pilot of AlphaTauri.

Gasly He was part of the Austrian team in the 2019 replacing at the time Daniel Ricciardo; However, he came out of it due to his poor performance that same year, despite that he assured that he will demonstrate his ability next season.

“If I can end up in fifth place of a classification with a half grill carThen with a faster one I would do even better. I believe in myself and my goal for fight a championship It is strong, “said the French pilot.

