PharmaMar soars after drug study suggests efficacy against Omicron

Reuters.- Shares in PharmaMar soared nearly 20% on Tuesday after the Spanish drugmaker said laboratory tests suggested its drug plitidepsin could be effective against major Covid-19 variants, including the highly contagious variant Ómicron.

The results of in vitro tests published in the journal Life Science Alliance showed that plitidepsin (also known by its trade name Aplidin), it had a powerful antiviral effect in all variants and lowered the viral load detected in the lung tissue of the animals by 99%, the company said.

The same document also includes the positive effects previously published in phase I and II clinical trials carried out in hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

The drug, originally developed as a cancer treatment, is now in phase III trials against the coronavirus.

“All the data that we have seen so far with plitidepsin corroborate our initial hypothesis about its activity as an antiviral ”, said the president of PharmaMar, José María Fernández Sousa, in a statement.

Shares in the company were up 19% in the early afternoon, on the way to their best day in nearly a year. In January of last year, the shares had risen about 20%, also as a result of encouraging news about Plitidepsin.

However, Álvaro Lenze, an analyst at the Spanish brokerage Alantra, was cautious in stating that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the drug’s efficacy against variants of the coronavirus.

“We also believe that PharmaMar’s opportunity with Covid-19 is very limited, as its possible treatment would likely come too late,” he wrote in a note to clients.

Early data suggests that PharmaMar’s drug is less effective than competing treatments, while its intravenous administration is less convenient than pills produced by Pfizer and Merck & Co., Lenze added.

“We think the market reaction is disproportionate and we see the rally as an opportunity to sell the shares.”

