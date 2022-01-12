Peso falls and closes at 20.39 per dollar; bag wins after Powell sayings

Reuters.- The Mexican peso depreciated moderately this afternoon despite a decline in the dollar and a drop in Treasury yields., after the publication of weak local economic data.

The stock market, meanwhile, won after a testimony before the president of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell, in which it did not offer surprises in relation to the future of the monetary policy of the entity.

Unlike other emerging currencies that gained, the peso was trading at 20.39 per dollar near the close of the session, with a loss of 0.15% compared to 20.36 in the Reuters reference price on Monday. The peso fell to 20.45 units.

Mexico’s industrial activity fell 0.1% in November versus the previous month. “The disappointing drop in Mexican industrial production in November increases the chances that the economy has entered a recession last quarter “ 2021, said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

On the other hand, Mexico last year registered a historical accumulated outflow of foreign capital in the debt market issued by the Government, slightly higher than the record flight of funds in 2020.

Meanwhile, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index rose 0.43% to 53,061.92 points with a volume of 167.7 million securities traded.

The Fed’s plans to tighten monetary policy this year should not weaken strong employment in an economy that “no longer needs or wants” the massive stimulus the US central bank has provided, Powell said.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield was stable at 7.79%, while the 20-year rate fell five basis points to 8.05%.

