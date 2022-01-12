Paula Echevarría and the photo that shows a body 10 nine months after giving birth

The before and after of Paula Echevarría after her last childbirth is surprising.

The actress has decided to share two photos on social networks: one of them pregnant with Miqui, the other with the little one already in her arms. Same clothing, similar pose, but absolutely different bodies.

In the week in which her son’s ninth birthday is celebrated, the influencer wanted to remember in networks how she was in the last days of her pregnancy: and what a difference there is!

Paula Echevarría recovers her figure in record time

Dressed in a fun pink tracksuit with shorts, Paula shows how her body has changed nine months after giving birth.

«In & out»Adds David Bustamante’s ex-wife while posing in a snapshot proudly showing her belly and in the other with the happy birthday boy in her arms:«9 months in vs 9 months out… In 9 months everything you have learned, my love!!… You are a little character worth admiring and loving! Affectionate, smiling, savvy, clever, and so good !! How we lived before without you! “

The reaction to the photographs has not been long in coming and friends and colleagues such as Raquel del Rosario or Paloma Cuevas have given her hearts in networks.

