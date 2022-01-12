Oribe Peralta will announce his retirement as a professional player

The forward, at 38 years old, and not finding a new team, says goodbye to the fields

Oribe Peralta announced his goodbye from the courts this Wednesday, just when he turned 38 and after being separated from Chivas and not finding a good option to continue his career.

The historic Mexican striker, who debuted on the top circuit on February 22, 2003 with Monarcas Morelia, almost 19 years ago, made the official announcement through their social networks, as advanced ESPN.

Oribe Peralta hangs up his boots with Chivas as his last team Imago7

The attacker wrote “19 years of wearing the professional coat, plus a lifetime of dedication and devotion. This is my way of saying goodbye and above all thanking you, my hobby, and each of the people who made this dream possible. . ¡Valen Oro! “, A message that was accompanied by an emotional video.

Peralta played in Morelia, León, Monterrey, Santos, Jaguares, América and Chivas, although this last stage in the Herd was the worst in his career, scoring only one penalty goal in 33 Liga MX games played with the Guadalajara team. as well as another so much more in the defunct Copa MX.

Oribe Peralta He will always be remembered for the two goals he scored against Brazil in the Final that Mexico beat the Amazonians 2-1 at Wembley to win the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, as well as the mark that he left especially among the fans of Santos Laguna and América, where he lived his best stage as a footballer between 2010 and 2018.