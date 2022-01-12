operates at all-time highs – El Financiero

Main stock market indicators of Mexico closed with new historical highs after the publication of inflation of U.S which was in line with analysts’ expectations, however, some concerns remain about the rapid spread of the virus Covid-19 in the world.

The S & P / BMV IPC grew 1.68 percent when registering a level of 53 thousand 953.14 points, while the FTSE BIVA increased 1.71 percent, trading at 1,114.71 units, both with a new historical maximum.

Gabriela Siller, Director of Analysis of Base Bank, said the gains of the Mexican index they were driven by the materials sector which was 3.94 percent, which represents 18.5 percent of the index weight.

He added that within said sector, the gains of Mexico Group, with 4.46 percent; Peñoles, with 4.33 percent and Orbia 4.04 percent, as well as the financial sector showing a gain of 2.99 percent, highlighting the performance of Banregio, by growing 4.26 percent; Elektra Group with 3.56 percent, Bank of the Bajío, with 3.56 percent and Banorte by rising 3.37 percent.

For his part, Dow jones rose 0.11 percent to settle at 36,290.32 units and the S&P 500 registered a rise of 0.28 percent, to settle at 4,726.35 units and the Nasdaq operated with a gain of 0.23 percent to remain at 15,188.39 points.

“Shares rose slightly on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday’s rally that ended a five-day slide for the S&P 500, driven by rising interest rates and concerns about tighter Fed policy, “analysts from consultant Edward Jones.

Crude prices on the rise

The international oil prices started this Wednesday in their highest level in two months, following a drop in EIA inventories over the past week.

The WTI rose 1.98 percent to trade at a price of 82.83 dollars per barrel, while the Brent rose 1.23 percent to reach a price of 84.75 dollars per barrel.

“Crude prices extended gains after oil inventories fell to the lowest levels since October 2018. EIA crude oil inventory posted a larger-than-expected overall decline of 4.55 million barrels versus a expected decline of 1.6 million, ”added Edward Moya, Senior Analyst at Oanda.

The Mexican mix registered a price of 75.76 dollars per barrel in its operation of November 11, which meant an increase of 3.33 percent.

Bonds fall

In U.S, the 10-year Treasury bond yield closed 0.1 basis points down at 1.73 percent. Finally, in Mexico the yield on the 10-year M bonds fell 4.2 basis points to 7.77 percent.