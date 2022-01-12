one of the latest Xiaomi already costs less than 200 euros

POCO’s smartphone is an attractive newcomer that falls in price.

One of the latest POCO smartphones is at your fingertips for less than 200 euros. You have the opportunity to take home the LITTLE M4 Pro for only 189 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

You just have to keep in mind that you will have to pay for shipping, but 3.52 euros is nothing if you can get a newcomer at this price. The Chinese terminal arrives with a eye-catching design, a panel that exceeds 6.5 inches and one of the Dimensity processors by MediaTek. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the cheapest POCO M4 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6 “Full HD + 90 Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS screen, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Like its predecessor, the POCO M3 Pro 5G, it incorporates a striking back that you can find in various colors. The 90 Hz, on the other hand, will bring fluidity in your day to day.

Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 810. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you can make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G arrives with a 50 megapixel main camera with which you can take good pictures. But she is not alone, she is accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixel camera manufactured by Sony and with which you will collect even more information. In the little hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies.

Your battery reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh and has a fast technology of fast charge of 33W. With just a few minutes of charging you will recover hours of energy, when you get used to it you cannot live without it. In addition, it comes with a fingerprint reader under the screen, facial unlocking, NFC And till 5G connectivity to enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You will find very few such complete options for less than 200 euros. The offer will not be available forever, so if you are interested, do not overthink it.

