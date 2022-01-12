Omicron produces a hoarse voice and cough among its symptoms

The Ministry of Health reported that one of the symptom from omicron, a variant of Covid-19, is the hoarsely and a sore throat, since the virus stays in the upper respiratory tract.

In a morning conference, the agency detailed that omicron, unlike Delta, “it has a predominance of the larynx, pharynx, trachea and even the segments of the main bronchi”.

Therefore, infections with this variant have a lower probability of damage to the lungs, since the clinical picture of omicron it is more like the common cold.

When vaccination is added to this, there are different patterns between people vaccinated with the primary schedule and with the booster, since they are less likely to have lung damage.

In addition, infections with omicron “They are shorter than the Covid-19 caused by the previous variants, including Delta,” the Secretariat said.

Contagion of AMLO shows the clinical picture of omicron

This Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (

AMLO

) confirmed that for the second time he tested positive for Covid-19 and his case “illustrates what happens with omicron”, Since it presents hoarsely, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The vast majority have symptom What hoarselySome may have a fever, a dry cough but not with lung damage that makes them go to the hospital ”, they pointed out.

Prevention before

omicron

, which is becoming the predominant variant in Mexico, is the same as with the other strains, and the most important thing is to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of serious disease.

“Prevention measures are the same as those established since the beginning of the pandemic: washing hands prevents transmission by contact, use of face masks, label sneeze, vaccinate and avoid crowds.”

The Ministry of Health explained that if the people who have hoarsely, cough and sore throat, it is not recommended that they go out to find a test to confirm the contagion of Covid-19, but rather “think that you have a respiratory disease.”

“If you have symptomcough, sore throat hoarsely“You have to think that it is a respiratory disease, what you have to do is stay at home so as not to spread it,” added the agency.

At home, the state of health should be monitored, mainly the ability to breathe with monitoring of oxygenation, if it is low then it could be a condition of greater risk, he concluded.