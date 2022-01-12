Official: Jonathan Rodríguez is announced by Al Nassr of Arabia

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.01.2022 17:41:16





Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez was confirmed as a club player Al-Nassr FC from Saudi Arabia, thus ending his stay in Liga MX, where he was just over five years in the military with Santos and Cruz Azul.

The Uruguayan forward, who traveled to his new destination on Monday, alone must pass the relevant medical tests just arrived in Riyad city to start work.

“The club’s management has completed the hiring procedures for the Uruguayan international, Jonathan Rodríguez, after purchasing his contract from the Mexican club Cruz Azul, “can be read in a message posted by the institution on its social networks.

According to information obtained by Mediotiempo, Rodríguez will leave 7 million dollars in the cement coffers thanks to the negotiation, which attracted him even more than the interest that there was from the MLS, specifically from the LAFC.

Loss of Cruz Azul for the Closing 2022

With the departure of Cabecita Rodríguez, there are already five confirmed departures from Cruz Azul, since they also joined Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda, although of them only the Louse remained in the country.

The Machine Will Miss Him

Jonathan Rodríguez added 50 annotations with Cruz Azul, which he arrived at in early 2019; in that club he obtained the titles of Liga MX, Supercopa MX, Campeón de Campeones and the Leagues Cup.