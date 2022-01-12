Novak Djokovic tested positive: here is the reconstruction of the events

Confusion about Djokovic’s test result, however, only rekindled doubts about his activities, and false statements about his travels in the period when he tested positive.

If, in fact, Djokovic received a positive result on December 16, then his actions in the following days – when he should have been isolated – could have endangered the health and safety of dozens of people. On the day of his test and the next two, for example, Djokovic’s own social media posts and contemporary accounts show that he repeatedly appeared at public events without a mask and near children and strangers, even after he had recorded a positive test. .

What had Djokovic said before?

To obtain an entry visa to Australia, Djokovic and his lawyers submitted documents saying that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16. He cited that positive result when interviewed by Australian Border Force officials upon arrival in Melbourne.

Djokovic presented the result of the December 16 test “without being prompted,” the Australians said in a court docket. The transcript of their interview, which was recorded, includes the dialogue that can be read below:

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had covid? DJOKOVIC: Yes. INTERVIEWER: And when did you have it? DJOKOVIC: I had COVID twice, I had COVID in June 2020 and I recently had COVID in… I had a positive test… PCR… December 16, 2021. INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Excuse me, what was the date? December 16? DJOKOVIC: December 16, 2021, I have the documents also to confirm it, if you want I can provide them … just as one … INTERVIEWER: Thank you. I’m just going to make a photocopy of those documents …

The file also includes the time of the test – which was taken about 1 pm on December 16 – and a positive result delivered seven hours later. In his statement on Wednesday, Djokovic said he did not learn of the positive result until after attending an event at a tennis center on December 17 and that two rapid antigen tests gave negative results.