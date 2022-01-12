Novak Djokovic admits “errors” in documents and attend an interview with covid

The Serbian accepted that he felt obliged to attend the interview with a French medium and although he maintained social distance and wore a mask, he had to postpone the appointment

SYDNEY – The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted this Wednesday to having committed “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia and go to an interview with a sports media after knowing their positive for the Covid-19.

“I felt compelled to go to the interview with L’Equipe not to leave the journalist lying down, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment, “said the athlete in a statement posted on social networks.

Novak Djokovic trains in Melbourne for the Australian Open. EFE / EPA / JAMES ROSS

Djokovic ensures that on December 16 he underwent a test to detect the Covid-19, the result of which he learned a day later after attending an event with young people, while the interview was on the 18th.

“I was asymptomatic and I felt fine and I did not receive the notification of my positive PCR test until after that event (with young people)” specified the world’s number one racket, who also pointed out that he had previously undergone antigen tests as a precaution, the which were negative.

The 34-year-old Serb urged the media to correct published misinformation regarding his activities “in particular as it relates to the general concern of the community about my presence in Australia, and to address issues that are very hurtful and troubling to my family. “

Djokovic, who hopes to be able to defend his title at the Australian Open from the 17th, also assured that his agent made a “human error” when filling in the box on the trips that the athlete made in the 14 days prior to his arrival at the oceanic country.

The Australian government continues to consider his possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation.

Meanwhile, immigration authorities are investigating -according to Australian media- if the tennis player lied upon entering Australia when he assured that he had not visited any third country in the previous two weeks, which could lead to his visa being canceled again.

The number one in the world was training in a facility in Sotogrande (Cádiz), according to his social networks, and traveled from Malaga to Australia, according to the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee, Borizadr Maljkovic.

The tennis player, who flew on January 4 with a stopover in Dubai, could have spent Christmas in Belgrade, according to some photos on social networks.

Djokovic He arrived last Wednesday in Melbourne with a medical exemption to be vaccinated for having been infected with the Covid-19 in December, but customs agents denied him a visa and he was held in a hotel while his lawyers appealed.

A Melbourne court on Monday gave the reason to Djokovic, 34, and allowed entry into the country, but there are still chances that he will be expelled from Australia, although it is unknown when the official decision will be known.